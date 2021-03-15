Cumberland County man killed when tree falls on his vehicle

Charles J. Hutchinson, 66, and a passenger were trapped inside his pickup truck when a tree that was blown over by wind gusts fell on it Sunday afternoon, police say

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A 66-year-old New Cumberland man died Sunday when a tree fell on his car, police said.

Charles J. Hutchinson died of multiple traumatic head injuries, according to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled accidental.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:36 p.m. on the 3800 block of Lisburn Road in Lower Allen Township.

Responding officers found Hutchinson's Toyota Tundra under a fallen tree. Hutchinson and another occupant were trapped inside the vehicle, police say.

PPL was called to the scene to power down the electrical grid so that rescuers could get to the vehicle, because the tree had pulled down live wires when it fell, according to police.

The investigation indicated that Hutchinson's vehicle was traveling southbound on Lisburn Rd. when a tree, that was approximately 20 yards off the east side of the road on a steep embankment, fell due to high wind gusts. The tree fell directly on the vehicle, entrapping Hutchinson and a passenger, according to police.

A Ford F150 pickup that had just turned north on Lisburn Rd. from Old Forge Road was also struck by the falling tree, causing its windshield to shatter, police said.

Hutchinson's passenger was treated at the scene and subsequently transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital.