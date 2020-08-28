Chambersburg Police seek suspect in shooting that left one person injured

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured Monday on the first block of West Liberty Street.
Jayluen Childs is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into occupied structures, and recklessly endangering another person.
Childs is still at large, police say.
According to police, Childs shot a victim in the arm at about 10:43 p.m. Monday. He was allegedly targeting a specific person when he ambushed three men in a parking lot, police say.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the whereabouts of Childs should contact Chambersburg Police.