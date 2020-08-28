x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Cumberland County

Chambersburg Police seek suspect in shooting that left one person injured

Jayluen Childs is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other offenses in a Monday night shooting, police say. He is still at large.
Credit: Chambersburg Police
Jayluen Childs

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured Monday on the first block of West Liberty Street.

Jayluen Childs is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into occupied structures, and recklessly endangering another person.

Childs is still at large, police say.

According to police, Childs shot a victim in the arm at about 10:43 p.m. Monday. He was allegedly targeting a specific person when he ambushed three men in a parking lot, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the whereabouts of Childs should contact Chambersburg Police.