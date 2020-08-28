Chambersburg Police dispel rumors of planned violence at protests this weekend

The department said it has investigated reports that indicated threats to peaceful demonstrations this weekend, and found them 'to be lacking in credibility.'

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department said it has thoroughly investigated reports of planned violence at protests in the borough this weekend and found them "to be lacking in credibility and without merit to date," the department said Friday in a press release.

"(The department) recognizes the right of peaceful assembly and has supported each individual’s right to participate in the numerous protests that have been ongoing for the last several months," the police department said Friday. "All recent and previous protest events in Chambersburg have been peaceful and without violence or property damage of any kind.

"Some recent rumors have been circulating on social media and have indicated threats to the peacefulness of planned protests that are pending on this last weekend of August. All of the recent threats and innuendo to cause mischief or interfere with the right to peaceful assembly have been investigated by the department and have been found to be lacking in credibility and without merit to date."

Chambersburg police say they will not tolerate interference of any kind with anyone's right to lawfully and peacefully demonstrate, nor will it tolerate disorderly or unlawful behavior at any protest gathering.