Central Penn College will freeze tuition for second straight academic year

SUMMERDALE, Pa. — Central Penn College president Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams announced Wednesday that the Cumberland County school will freeze tuition rates for teh 2020-21 academic year.

This will be the second consecutive year that the college, located in Summerdale, has instituted a freeze, the school said in a press release.

“Central Penn’s leadership team is focused on doing everything we can to make college more affordable for students in this area and beyond,” said Fedrizzi-Williams.

Since being appointed president in June 2018, Fedrizzi-Williams has made affordability a critical focus of her administration, the school said.

In addition to the tuition freeze, the college launched the Free Housing Initiative in February 2019. The initiative provides free campus housing to full-time students during their first academic year.

The college also––in combination with the nonprofit Education Foundation––awards more than $650,000 in annual scholarships to current and new students.

To help students get the most out from their education dollars, Fedrizzi-Williams made it a priority for the college to provide more robust student support services, adding staff in key areas such as counseling and the advising center.

“Higher education is a path to a better career and a better life,” said Fedrizzi-Williams, who previously served as provost / vice president of academic affairs at the college before being appointed president two years ago.

“I come from a working-class background, and I know the very real struggles that our students and their families have, as they grapple with the costs associated with a college education,” said Fedrizzi-Williams.