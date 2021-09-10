Central PA marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with numerous events

Memorial services, stair climbs, patriotic motorcycle cruises and other events are scheduled Saturday as Pennsylvanians gather to remember.

YORK, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a number of ceremonies and events across the area this weekend.

The following list was submitted to FOX43.

Cumberland County

Carlisle

The Army Heritage and Education Center will host a Carlisle Barracks-Cumberland County Commemoration for 9-11-2001, to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago, first responders and military and veterans who served that day and since then, families who have lost loved ones, and federal, state, and local employees who have dedicated themselves in the past 20 years to safeguard fellow citizens.

The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center at 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle. All are invited to a ceremony to honor patriotism and honor victims and responders – then and since then – in defense of freedom, for the United States and its allies and partners.

Reflections of respect will include the National Anthem led by the "Triple Trio" chorus from Saint Patrick's School in Carlisle, narration of the events of 9/11/2001 with bell tolls, a wreath-laying ceremony with Cumberland County Honor Guard Rifle Volley, taps, bagpipe lament; and benediction.

Army Maj. Gen. David Hill and CSM Brian Flom will be among a handful of speakers who will share stories of the national and international response to the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will take place out of doors; limited seating will be available: guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs. Parking is free and plentiful. Handicap seating and wheelchairs will be available. If weather intervenes, the ceremony will move inside the Army Heritage and Education Center.

Enola

The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee will begin their Patriot Day ceremony Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

The event will begin with a Posting of the Colors by Harrisburg’s Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines as well as a helicopter flyover.

The Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department will then conduct a bell ceremony in memory of the first responders lost during the attack and rescue operations.

The event’s keynote speaker will be Colonel Frank Hancock, who was a battalion commander during the American invasion of Iraq and following campaign. Invited guests include U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-York, Pennsylvania State Sen. Mike Regan and State Reps. Greg Rothman, Sheryl Delozier and Dawn Keefer, as well as Cumberland County and Hampden Township commissioners.

Dauphin County

Harrisburg

The Chambers Hill Fire Company and Community Association along with the 40 & 8 club are holding events in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001.

A procession will proceed at 2:00 p.m. traveling west on Chambers Hill Road, past the Chambers Hill Fire House to the 40 & 8 Veterans Club (5831 Chambers Hill Road), where upon arrival a short service will be held in memory of those we lost on September 11, 2001 or in the 20 years since in defense of our Country.

The Swatara Township Police Department is assisting and will lead the procession. Anyone who would like to join in this procession is welcome.

Staging will begin at 1:00 PM at the Faith Evangelical Church (600 Strites Road).

Capitol Building

The East Wing Rotunda in the state capitol has objects and photos relating to 9/11 on display in the East Wing Rotunda.

The display began on Sept. 3 and will remain in place through Oct. 15.

On Saturday, there will also be a memorial service starting at 8 a.m. on the front Capitol steps. The event will continue until noon, and will feature guest speakers and a stair walk.

More information on visiting the Pennsylvania State Capitol can be found here.

Lower Paxton Township

The township will host a one-hour 9/11 Memorial event Saturday at noon at Dauphin County’s Heroes Grove.

Several speakers will be in attendance, including U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and Vice Admiral Keith Lipper. There will also be a benediction and a performance by the Bishop McDevitt High School concert band.

The event will also be the destination for a motorcycle ride that starts at Susquehanna Valley Harley-Davidson at 11:15 a.m.

More details can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Lancaster County

Lancaster

This year's National Fallen Firefighter Stair Climb will be held Sunday, both as a live event at Clipper Magazine Stadium on 650 N. Prince St., and as a virtual event.

The event at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 8 a.m., with the event beginning at 9 a.m.

This year, nearly 50 cities across the U.S. will pay tribute to the New York Firefighters killed at the World Trade Center. They will do so by symbolically retracing their heroic steps in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Each 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors the 343 FDNY firefighters killed in the 9/11 attacks.

How to Participate: Visit NationalStairClimb.org to register and take part in a stair climb near you.

Virtual Stair Climb: Participants can also register as a virtual climber to climb, walk, run or bike ride outside or inside at a gym between September 11 and October 31. Virtual participants will be able to access a toolkit that includes badges for the heroes that died on that fatal day, an opening ceremony video and access to a digital bell to ring when they complete the event.

Lititz

The 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony of September 11, 2001 is scheduled for Saturday, from 8-9 a.m. at the Veterans' Honor Park located at the Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road.

The ceremony will remember the events of September 11th along with recognizing several local first responders.

The keynote speaker is Dave Kramer, a Warwick Township resident, former U.S. Marine, and Founding Chairman of the Veterans' Honor Park of Lancaster County.

Manheim

Lancaster County residents will gather at Root's Market in Manheim to embark on a 22-mile "Never Forget" cruise ride to the American Legion in Ephrata.

Participants are invited to gather at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, Saturday at 10 a.m.

A donation of $5 or more is suggested. All proceeds will go to the Manheim Fire Company.

Patriotic flags are welcomed.

Mount Joy

There will be a wreath laying ceremony in Mount Joy to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The ceremony will be held at Memorial Park, 101 Marietta Ave., at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The public is invited to attend.

Rheems/Elizabethtown

The Rheems Fire Department is hosting a community day and memorial event to remember lives lost on 9/11. There will be food, games and live entertainment with a fireworks display at the end.

Food trucks include Piper Belle's BBQ, Scoops, Fuego Latino and Auntie Anne's.

The event will be held at the Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Road, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Millersville University

The Millersville Student Chapter of the International Association of Emergency Managers will be hosting a memorial ceremony on campus on Saturday, Sept. 11. The ceremony is in honor of the 20th anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001, to honor those who lost their lives or who participated in the rescue and recovery efforts associated with the terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will be from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 11 at the pond on campus.

Hempfield High School

Hempfield High School will be featuring an outdoor memorial with 2,993 hearts created by our students and staff on Friday, Sept. 10. Each heart will have the hand-written name of each 9/11 victim. Those hearts will be attached to a wooden dowel rod, and some will have QR codes on the back that connects the viewer to a brief story of the victim.

This memorial was organized by Hempfield School District Social Studies Department Coordinator, Mr. Zahid Virmani and Hempfield High School Social Studies Teacher, Mr. Casey Douglas.

This special memorial will be on display all day on the front lawn of the high school across from the Franklin Office entrance for students to see as they enter the building at 7:30 a.m.

Manheim Township

The Manheim Township Historical Society will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial site behind the Manheim Township Public Library.

The ceremony is open to the public, and marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks on New York, NY, Shanksville, PA, and Arlington, VA.

The event will pay solemn tribute to the victims, and honor the courageous firefighters and law enforcement officers who lost their lives to save thousands of others, and to remember those who helped in the rescue-recovery efforts that followed at Ground Zero.

The event will include music, presentation of colors, a rifle salute, taps, a moment of silence to remember those who were lost, and remarks from Manheim Township Historical Society President, Benton Webber, Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Director, Matt Stopa, as well as Colonel Michael Angelo (U.S. Army retired) and B.G. David E. Wood (U.S. Army retired).

Representatives of the Manheim Township Police Department and Fire Rescue will also be in attendance, escorting honored guests and speakers to each memorial site where they will lay a wreath in remembrance.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

The event will conclude with light refreshments at the Stoner House / Patio (601 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster) thanks to the Manheim Township Historical Society.

York County

Hanover

A 3,000-flag display in memory of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 will be in place Friday through Sept. 17 at West Manheim Elementary School, 2000 Baltimore Pike, Hanover. Volunteers will begin setting up the flags Friday at 9 a.m.

There will be an Opening Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, and programs throughout the day Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. Additional programs are scheduled for Sunday and Friday, Sept.17.

Parking Information: During the event (Friday-Sunday), the only parking available on site (2000 Baltimore Pike) will be handicap parking and for those participating in the scheduled events. All others attending the events (Friday-Sunday) must use provided shuttle service. Parking for the shuttle service can be found behind Sheetz in the Walmart Parking lot at 1881 Baltimore Pike.

York

York Area United Fire & Rescue and York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services will hold a memorial event on Saturday, honoring those who lost their lives during and after the attacks.

It starts with a Memorial Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. in the York Suburban High School auditorium. Following that, a stair climb is planned at 10:30 a.m. at the school's football field.

The climb will consist of 2,071 steps to mirror the number of steps in each of the Twin Towers buildings that were attacked Sept. 11, 2001. Local and state officials plan to attend, as well as members and families from both fire departments.