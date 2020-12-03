Cash 5 ticket worth $650,000 sold in Mechanicsburg

The winning ticket, which matched all five balls drawn Wednesday (10-22-26-34-35), was sold at a Sheetz store on Simpson Ferry Road

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for Wednesday night's drawing matched all five balls drawn (10-22-26-34-35) to win $650,000, the Lottery announced.

The ticket was sold at a Sheetz on the 5200 block of Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.