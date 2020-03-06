Carlisle's annual Grand Sousa Concert canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The annual concert, which honors the legacy of composer John Philip Sousa, was set to take place on August 2.

CARLISLE, Pa. — It is with deep regret that the board of directors of the Carlisle Town Band has announced the cancellation of the annual Grand Sousa Concert, a beloved celebration of American music and the legacy of John Philip Sousa that had been scheduled for August 2.

The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the size of the event, which typically draws more than 600 people to the Carlisle Threatre, required the band to put the health and safety of the audience and band members first and cancel the performance, the board said in a press release.

“It’s an honor each summer to bring more than 80 musicians from across central Pennsylvania together to celebrate Sousa’s imprint on our musical heritage,” said Carlisle Town Band director Dave Rohrer. “As much as we long to perform, the safety of our band family and our wonderful audience is the priority."

When The Carlisle Town Band is able to return to in-person performances, it will share its updated schedule on its Facebook page and its website.