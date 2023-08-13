Carlisle V.F.W emphasizes that one number, one call can save lives

VFW Post 477 Commander Rick Olson is calling on people to become familiar with the Veteran Crisis Line; Dial 9-8-8, then press 1.

CARLISLE, Pa. — For more than a year, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been 9-8-8 after federal officials made it shorter and easier to remember. One more number connects veterans to help get specific services they may need.

"It’s not a hard number for you to remember," Carlisle V.F.W. Commander Rick Olson said. "It’s 9-8-8, dial 1.”

Olson had never used the national hotline in more than a decade as the head of V.F.W. Post 477 in North Middleton Township, Cumberland County.

That was until this Easter.

"The VFW state commander called me," Olson said. "He said ‘Hey, there's a guy threatening to commit suicide on Facebook. He’s somewhere in a hotel in Carlisle. Can you try to find him and help this guy?’”

Olson located the veteran, dialed the Veterans Crisis Line, and got the man the services he needed.

"We saved a life on Easter Sunday." he said.

In its first full year with 9-8-8, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline fielded nearly 4 million calls. That's nearly double the number of calls the center received before the switch.

However, Americans are still not dialed in to the change.

"For some reason, less than 20% of the nation, on a survey, knew what the heck it was and what the purpose of that number was," Olson said.

The number is actually lower, according to a study by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Only 13% of adults in the U.S. surveyed were aware that the new number for National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Many veterans who do know the number, still may choose not to use it.

"Part of the problem is, if people are having issues they're not gonna talk about it," Olson said.

Olson says it’s important that Veterans, and the people around them, know to reach out.

"You know, if you've got a loved ones, make sure they know about it," he said. "Let them know 'Hey, there's a number where we can call to get you help.'"

Four digits to dial, that can save a life.

"I can tell you, it works," Olson said.