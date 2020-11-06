Carlisle Sports Emporium announces plans to re-open Friday

As Cumberland County moves into the Green Phase, the Sports Emporium will open with COVID-19 safety measures in place

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Sports Emporium announced it will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, as Cumberland County moves into Pennsylvania's Green Phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

The facility, located at 29 S. Middlesex Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Dubbed "The Place to Play," the Carlisle Sports Emporium offers indoor and outdoor go-kart racing, two 18-hole miniature golf courses, a 7,500-square-foot tactical Laser Tag course, batting cages, virtual reality and the largest arcade in South-Central PA.

"Our guests are extremely important to us!," the facility said in a message to guests. "We ask that everyone respects social distancing, and if you would like to wear a mask it is your choice.On that note, please be advised that we are not requiring our staff to wear face masks unless they choose to do so.

"In terms of sanitization updates, all equipment and frequently touched surfaces are being sanitized routinely per the CDC and FDA regulations."