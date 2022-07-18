One person injured in Carlisle borough shooting

x
Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person Sunday afternoon in Carlisle.

It occurred at about 10:12 p.m. on the 100 block of W. North Street, according to Carlisle Borough Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call in the area learned a victim was being treated for injuries sustained in a shooting at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe it was a random act and say the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip online.

