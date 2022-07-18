One person injured in Carlisle borough shooting

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of W. North St., according to Carlisle Borough Police. The incident is under investigation.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person Sunday afternoon in Carlisle.

It occurred at about 10:12 p.m. on the 100 block of W. North Street, according to Carlisle Borough Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call in the area learned a victim was being treated for injuries sustained in a shooting at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe it was a random act and say the public is not at risk.