Carlisle confronts racism through dialogue

Carlisle community members are confronting racism through a series of public discussions, called “Thinking About Race Thursdays.”

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle community members are confronting racism through a series of public discussions, called “Thinking About Race Thursdays.”

The bimonthly dialogue is run by Carlisle’s Truth and Reconciliation, created in March with a mission to improve racial justice and equity. The creation of the group followed a community town on racial equity in January, which in turn followed multiple Black Lives Matter rallies in Carlisle in the summer of 2020.

The first meeting on Dec. 9 covered a range of topics, from unconscious bias to discussing when participants first were aware of their own race.

“When I first knew that I was Black was when I had dolls and I thought in order for my skin to be the same color as the dolls that I must take longer baths,” said Tawanda Stallworth, co-chair of the commission.

The discussion also turned to everyday items that are geared toward White customers, like beige adhesive bandages and more makeup selection for lighter skin.

“Stockings back in the day, they were never our hue. So we had to go with beige,” said commission member Dorene Wilbur.

Organizers said the conversations were meant to be a safe space to discuss the often-thorny issues surrounding race without fearing repercussions.

“I’m learning things tonight that were just completely out of my sphere of knowledge or understanding,” said commission member Andrew Razanauskas.

The free event will run every other Thursday, both in person and online.