Carlisle Police warn of phone scam involving phony officers

"The Carlisle Police Department will NEVER call you to solicit funds for any reason," the department said. "Any call alleging to be from our department for the purpose of collecting money is a scam and should be reported to police immediately. Any overdue fines or fees will NEVER be collected through the redemption of gift cards and requests for payments will be in the form of official correspondence from the courts. If you feel you owe fines, you should contact the appropriate court to make arrangements for payment."