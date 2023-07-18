x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Toddler will be reunited with parents after being found wandering alone in Carlisle, police say

The 2-3-year-old boy was found in the roadway on Hanover and North streets shortly after midnight. His parents were found this morning, police said.
Credit: Carlisle Police

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County reunited a toddler found running unattended in a roadway with his parents.

The child was seen in the road at Hanover and North streets in Carlisle shortly after midnight, the borough's police department said. Officers came across several bystanders who were trying to catch the toddler, who was taken to police headquarters until his parents could be located.

After nearly eight hours, police said they located the parents. The police department said it was working with Cumberland County Children and Youth Services to reunite the family.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Special Olympic gold medalist celebrates new venture | On the Bright Side

Before You Leave, Check This Out