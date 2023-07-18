Toddler will be reunited with parents after being found wandering alone in Carlisle, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County reunited a toddler found running unattended in a roadway with his parents.
The child was seen in the road at Hanover and North streets in Carlisle shortly after midnight, the borough's police department said. Officers came across several bystanders who were trying to catch the toddler, who was taken to police headquarters until his parents could be located.
After nearly eight hours, police said they located the parents. The police department said it was working with Cumberland County Children and Youth Services to reunite the family.