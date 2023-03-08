Police seek help identifying accused lottery ticket thief in Carlisle

Police say the man stole four lottery tickets from the Carlisle Smoke Shop last month.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are attempting to identify a suspect accused of stealing lottery tickets last month.

The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 17 in Carlisle, police claim.

According to police, at about 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Carlisle Smoke Shop on the 200 block of Penrose Place. He allegedly reached around the counter, grabbed four lottery tickets, hid them in his pocket and left the store.