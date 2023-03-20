Police seek help identifying suspect accused of entering closed restaurant in Carlisle

The suspect entered the business, which was not yet open or operating, without permission on March 11, Carlisle Police claim.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Carlisle are searching for a man accused of entering a local restaurant without permission.

The restaurant, Momma Spriggs, is located on the 100 block of York Road, Carlisle Police said. The business was not yet open or providing service, according to police.

But on March 11 at about 8:30 a.m., a shirtless male suspect entered the business through a rear door, peered inside an open freezer, and exited through the front door, police claim.

The suspect did not have permission to enter the restaurant, and employees were concerned by the suspect's actions, police said.

The Carlisle Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this incident.