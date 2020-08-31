Carlisle Police seek help from public in investigation of deadly vehicle crash

A 23-year-old woman died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at about 6 p.m. Friday at South Hanover St. and Noble Boulevard, police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Borough Police are looking for tips from the public as they investigate a deadly crash that occurred last Friday.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the area of South Hanover Street and Noble Boulevard, police say.

Officers responding to the report of vehicle crash with entrapment found two people trapped inside one of the vehicles involved, police say. The passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was transported from Holy Spirit Hospital to the Hershey Medical Center due to the extent of her injuries, and was later pronounced dead, police say.

Police say there were several vehicles in the area at the time of the crash, and are looking for anyone who may have witnessed it.