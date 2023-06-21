Carlisle police searching for missing juvenile

Police say Keishka Marcucci ran away from home and was last seen in the 100 block of West Penn Street.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Officers say Keishka Marcucci ran away from home and was last seen in the 100 block of West Penn Street. Police were notified around 1:08 a.m. on June 21.

Marcucci was last seen at her residence wearing black and red Christmas pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds.