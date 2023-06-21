x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Carlisle police searching for missing juvenile

Police say Keishka Marcucci ran away from home and was last seen in the 100 block of West Penn Street.
Credit: Carlisle Police Department

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Officers say Keishka Marcucci ran away from home and was last seen in the 100 block of West Penn Street. Police were notified around 1:08 a.m. on June 21.

Marcucci was last seen at her residence wearing black and red Christmas pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

A day of selflessness: Mickey Minnich reflects on his day and what he envisions for it

Before You Leave, Check This Out