Carlisle Police searching for missing juvenile

Dorris Zehum, 11, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who allegedly ran away last night.

Dorris Zehum was last seen at her Carlisle home in the 500 block of S. West Street around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 14. Police say she fled on foot.

Zehum is described as a Black girl, approximately 4 feet 6 inches, 70-80 pounds, with black braided hair and earrings.

She was last seen wearing a gray McDonald's t-shirt, shorts and pink slippers.