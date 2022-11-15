Carlisle Police searching for missing juvenile

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who allegedly ran away last night.
Dorris Zehum was last seen at her Carlisle home in the 500 block of S. West Street around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 14. Police say she fled on foot.
Zehum is described as a Black girl, approximately 4 feet 6 inches, 70-80 pounds, with black braided hair and earrings.
She was last seen wearing a gray McDonald's t-shirt, shorts and pink slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through crimewatch.