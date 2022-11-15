x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Carlisle Police searching for missing juvenile

Dorris Zehum, 11, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Credit: Carlisle Police Department

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who allegedly ran away last night.

Dorris Zehum was last seen at her Carlisle home in the 500 block of S. West Street around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 14. Police say she fled on foot.

Zehum is described as a Black girl, approximately 4 feet 6 inches, 70-80 pounds, with black braided hair and earrings.

She was last seen wearing a gray McDonald's t-shirt, shorts and pink slippers. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through crimewatch

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans

Before You Leave, Check This Out