Cumberland County

Police are investigating after pizza delivery worker is robbed in Carlisle

The Domino's delivery worker reported that a masked figure approached him, grabbed his delivery bag, and fled in the July 23 incident, Carlisle Police said.
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating the alleged robbery of a pizza delivery man last month.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 23 on the 400 block of North East Street in Carlisle, according to the borough's police department.

The victim, who was delivering pizza for Domino's, reported that a masked figure approached him at about 12:34 a.m. The suspect grabbed the victim's delivery bag, which contained several pizzas, and fled south on North East Street, the victim reported.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, the victim said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252 or submit a tip online.

