Carlisle Police officer succumbs to cancer after courageous battle

Corporal Tim Groller was a 12-year veteran of the department

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department announced Thursday that Corporal Tim Groller has died.

Groller, a 12-year veteran of the department, battled lung cancer for several years.

"It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Corporal Tim Groller," the department said on its Facebook page. "He showed courage and character in the service of this community for more than 12 years. He showed fortitude by defying all odds against cancer for more than 3 years. Thanks to those of you who have shown such support to him and his family over the last few years. This is a loss to many. Tim would want us to add an encouragement to those facing the challenges of any life threatening disease to dig in and fight hard because every day counts."

The Cumberland County Dept. of Public Safety also issued a statement of condolence Thursday.

"Our sincere condolences are extended to the family, colleagues, and friends of Timothy John Groller II," the department said. "Cpl. Groller served with distinction for over 12 years as an officer with the Carlisle Police Department. Cpl. Groller showed great courage as a member of the Cumberland County Special Response Team handling some of the most dangerous incidents in law enforcement. Tim used that same courage and bravery battling cancer for the last 3 years.