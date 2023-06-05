Police: Carlisle man has necklace stolen by scammers

The suspects allegedly distracted the victim while replacing his necklace with a fake one, police claim.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected scam that cost a Carlisle man his necklace last month.

The alleged theft occurred on May 3 on the 300 block of South Spring Garden Street, according to Carlisle Police.

The victim reported to officers that at approximately 7 p.m., he noticed a vehicle that pulled into his driveway as he stood outside his home.

The victim was met by a man, a woman, and two children in the vehicle. The adults were described as being of either Middle Eastern or Eastern European descent and approximately 30 years of age, according to police.

The woman allegedly told the victim that it was a cultural tradition to hand out jewelry to strangers on their late parent's birthday for good luck, according to police.

While the victim was engaged in conversation with the man, the woman proceeded to place a gold-colored necklace around the victim's neck and a ring on his finger, police said.

The suspects then departed the driveway and headed south on S. Spring Garden St., according to police.

After the encounter, the victim noticed that his own necklace, which he had been wearing around his neck, was missing, police said.

Officers determined the man had fallen victim to a scam, where the suspects distracted him while switching his necklace with the fake one.