Police seek help identifying suspected prowlers in Carlisle

The men were seen peering into windows and checking the mailbox of a home in Carlisle late at night on May 18 and 19, according to police.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two men accused of late-night prowling around several homes in the area last month.

The incidents took place over the course of several days, police said. Both men were captured on multiple home surveillance cameras, including two incidents on May 18 and May 19 where they were allegedly seen looking through windows and checking the mailbox of a home on the first block of Spring View Street.

The incidents occurred around 10 p.m. on both nights, police said.

The men are described as Middle Eastern or Eastern European, and believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s in age.

They were seen operating a suspect vehicle believed to be a white or silver late-model Toyota Prius, according to police.

This is believed to be and isolated incident with no current danger to the public, police said.