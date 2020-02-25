Carlisle Police investigating attempted child-luring case

A middle-aged man allegedly tried to lure a juvenile into his car by asking him for help, according to Carlisle Police.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police say they are investigating a suspected case of attempted child luring that occurred Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. in front of the Carlisle Post Office. Police say a middle-aged man approached a group of juveniles in a vehicle and attempted to entice one of them to get in the car by asking for help.

He allegedly offered the child money in exchange for helping him, police say.

The juveniles ran away and reported the incident to their parents, who called police.