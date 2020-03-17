Carlisle Police are looking for accused trading card thief

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for an accused trading card thief.
According to police, Andrew Piskorik, 50, stole $3,404.73 worth of Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon game cards and miscellaneous baseball, basketball, and football cards from a Walmart store on Noble Boulevard on Feb. 6.
Police say Piskorik stashed the stolen merchandise in a gray storage container and pushed it out of the store without paying for the items. He is charged with felony retail theft, police say.
Piskorik is still at large, and police are attempting to locate him. There is an active warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.