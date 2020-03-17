Carlisle Police are looking for accused trading card thief

Police say Andrew Piskorik stole $3,400 worth of Pokemon and Magic the Gathering game cards and miscellaneous baseball, basketball and football cards from a Walmart.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for an accused trading card thief.

According to police, Andrew Piskorik, 50, stole $3,404.73 worth of Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon game cards and miscellaneous baseball, basketball, and football cards from a Walmart store on Noble Boulevard on Feb. 6.

Police say Piskorik stashed the stolen merchandise in a gray storage container and pushed it out of the store without paying for the items. He is charged with felony retail theft, police say.