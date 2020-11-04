Carlisle man dies in motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 76-year-old Carlisle man died on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash in Lower Frankford Township.
The man was traveling eastbound along the 300 block of Opossum Lake Road when he under-compensated at a curve, left the roadway, struck a ditch, and then a utility pole, before he came to a final rest on the westbound shoulder, police say.
The man, who was not wearing a helmet nor safety glasses, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.