Carlisle man accused of leading police on vehicle chase

Jarred Tritt allegedly tried to escape officers who were arresting him on domestic violence charges from an earlier incident Sunday, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. — A 24-year-old Carlisle man is facing numerous charges after police say he led officers on a vehicle pursuit Sunday night.

Jarred Tritt was wanted on domestic violence charges from an incident earlier in the day when officers located him and tried to take him into custody at about 9:45 p.m., according to Carlisle Police.

He was initially cooperative, but then fled the scene in his vehicle, police say. He allegedly committed more than a dozen traffic violations while trying to escape police before officers finally stopped him on Allen Road and took him into custody, police say.

Tritt was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, careless driving, driving on a DUI suspended license, driving at unsafe speeds, racing on highways, failure to stop at multiple stop signs, failure to obey traffic control signals, and violation of turn signal and required movements.