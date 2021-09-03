Carlisle GM Nationals welcomes Corvettes for Chip on June 25-26

The Carlisle GM Nationals and Corvettes For Chip announced they are joining forces to host a mid-summer showcase of all things Corvette at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Note: The video is from August 2020.

The Carlisle GM Nationals and Corvettes For Chip announced they are joining forces to host a mid-summer showcase of all things Corvette at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on June 25-26.

Normally, Corvettes at Carlisle is an August event that is a huge draw for Corvette owners. In past years, most Corvette enthusiasts would skip the Carlisle GM Nationals event in June and wait a few months to gather on the Fairgrounds.

This year, however, guests at the GM Nationals will see the best of both worlds as the York County Corvette Club and the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation will move their event from neighboring Carlisle Expo Center in the fall to the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The pairing of the two events benefits all those involved, organizers said in a press release. It will offer more than 100 vehicles for visitors to enjoy, while also supporting the CMAF and its efforts to raise money and awareness for Amyloidosis, the disease that took the life of Carlisle Events co-owner Chip Miller in 2004.

"Corvettes for Chip is the perfect way for Corvettes to be part of the Carlisle GM Nationals, while also offering a dedicated location for Corvettes and their owners," the event's organizers said. "Many of the same aspects of the familiar Corvettes for Chip event will be part of the Carlisle GM Nationals, including vending both days and judging on June 26 for eight classes, awards, goody bags, prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing, the ability to pre-register and of course support the CMAF.

"Corvettes for Chip is a non-sanctioned event hosted by the York County Corvette Club, long-time friends of the CMAF."

The 2021 event will highlight pop-culture rides by way of a Comic-Car Con, and will feature a celebration of the Vega and H-Platform, plus a GM Swaps display, a GM Nationals Showcase display, the annual Solid LIfter Showroom, and an appearance on June 26 by TV host and builder Mike Finnegan.

In addition, Carlisle Auctions will host the Summer Sale, a one-day, 200+ consignment classic and collector car auction at the Expo Center, just a five-minute walk from the neighboring Fairgrounds.

The auction provides guests a chance to add to their collection or start a new one and do so as part of an auction that rivals its “as seen on TV” counterparts, organizers said.