Apartment fire in Cumberland County displaces ten people, injures one

Crews responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Cumberland County, which left ten residents displaced and one person in the hospital.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department says that about ten people were displaced and one person was injured after an apartment fire broke out in Carlisle on Sept. 15.

Both fire and police departments were dispatched to the scene at 149 A Street shortly after 2:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews located the source of the fire on the first floor, which originated in the kitchen. The cause of the fire was determined as an accident caused by unattended cooking, investigators say.

The tenant who lived in that apartment suffered burn injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.