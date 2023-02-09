Carlisle Events to host 2-day job fair at Carlisle Fairgrounds

The job fair will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at the Carlisle Events offices, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Carlisle Events announced it will host a two-day job fair later this month, looking to fill a host of open part-time positions for its upcoming schedule of auto shows and other events at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The job fair will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at the Carlisle Events offices, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days of the job fair.

"Summertime means sun, fun, and outdoor excitement for many in and around central Pennsylvania," Carlisle Events said in a press release. "It also means the return of car show excitement by way of Carlisle Events at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds. Annually, Carlisle Events employs some 200 part-timers and will be looking to add to that roster."

Carlisle Events is looking for interested applicants age 14 and up. Would-be workers are invited to stop in to apply for a variety of job opportunities. Jobs range from part-time with the security team to gate workers, ticket takers, customer service, facilities and more. Multiple shifts are available too, though a majority of the employment carries primary hours during car show set up, tear down, and/or event weekends between April and October.

On-the-spot hiring may take place. Candidates are encouraged to bring two forms of ID and be prepared to fill out an application in person at the job fair. Applications are also available online at CarlisleEvents.com/careers.

The Carlisle Fairgrounds is located at 1000 Bryn Mawr Rd. on the north side of Carlisle, just off Route 34. Turn at the light and follow the signs for the job fair and the Carlisle offices.

In addition to working outdoors and being around some of the coolest cars and trucks on the planet, would-be hires also have access to the following:

FREE admission to events before and/or after shift

FREE employee meal with your shift (up to an $8 value)

FREE snacks and drinks throughout your shift

FREE work shirt and hat provided

FREE parking within close proximity to the facility

Annual employee appreciation party

Flexible scheduling opportunities may exist

Competitive wages

Applicants must be at least 14 years of age for consideration and if in school, would need applicable work permits once hired. These jobs are great for a student looking for their first work-related experiences, a retiree looking to stay busy, or anyone in between.

The first large-scale car show at Carlisle is Spring Carlisle and its two-day collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions. The spring events run in conjunction with one another, as Spring Carlisle takes place April 19 to 23 at the fairgrounds, while the auction takes place April 20-21 at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center.