Carlisle Chrysler Nationals sets record for third consecutive year with 3,156 show cars, organizers say

The total number of show cars topped last year's mark of 3,100 and made the event a huge success, Carlisle Events said Wednesday.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 14.

A combination of great weather, a passionate fan base, a field full of vendors, and a mix of "some of the most amazing show cars in the world" helped set a new Showfield record at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals.

This year's event, which wrapped up on Sunday, set a record for the third consecutive year with a total of 3,156 show cars -- beating last year's mark of 3,100 vehicles, according to Carlisle Events.

The event featured an opening ceremony with a panel of Mopar royalty, including Linda Vaughn, Paul Rossi, Ms. Direct Connection – Claudia Abel, Herb McCandless, the Ramchargers, Golden Commandos, and more.

Hosted by Herb McCandless, Jr., the ceremony offered the guests a chance to speak for about five minutes on their life and times within the hobby, share a few anecdotes, garner a few laughs, and in general, show their appreciation for throngs of guests who helped make them who they are today.

Dodge entertained non-stop, both at their midway display and on the Carlisle track by way of Hellcat thrill rides. There was a line to ride during every hour of operation and much like a roller coaster, the wait was worth it, as the ride went from 0-60 miles per hour in the blink of an eye, organizers said.

Dodge wasn’t the only special guest/attraction that had flashbulbs popping and heads turning. Building R saw the return of the Mopar Collectibles display; a gallery of Mopar-themed items that weren’t show cars. Items include a Chrysler window unit AC, drag racing suits, model trains, shirts, signage, go-karts, etc.

Guests were also able to check out a full tent and building of Malaise Era cars, High School Mopars, 1973 50th Anniversary rides, and a general Featured Vehicle Display. In addition, the Mopar Survivors Tent returned and showcased around 40 cars that were at least 85% original. Some cars were in motion too with parades and track activities.

Parts shopping was a big thing at Carlisle, with an automotive flea market populated with millions of items spanning fence line to fence line. Parts were both NOS and OEM used, giving buyer and seller alike more options than anyone could possibly imagine.

Mix that in with the midway and it’s clear to see why shopping at Carlisle was a big part of the weekend.