Capital City Mall will re-open Friday, with reduced hours and other safety measures in place

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill's Capital City Mall will re-open for shoppers on Friday, the mall's parent company, PREIT, announced this week.
The mall, located at 3506 Capital City Mall Drive off Route 15, will operate under reduced hours and will have additional COVID-19 safety measures in place, PREIT said.
"In an effort to ensure the safety of our communities, PREIT has carefully reviewed policies and procedures and thoroughly cleaned all of its facilities during their closure periods using CDCrecommended disinfectant," the company said. "As we begin to re-open, we are removing common area furniture, common area elements where we cannot enforce social distancing, and reducing food court seating."
PREIT said its service providers have established a "rigorous" cleaning and sanitizing schedule, particularly for high-touch surfaces.
All customers and employees will be required to wear masks inside the mall, PREIT said.
Here is what you need to know about Friday's reopening:
Reduced Hours
The mall will be operating with reduced hours – 11am-7pm (Monday-Saturday), 12pm-6pm (Sunday).
Store and Restaurant Hours
While the Mall will re-open Friday, not all restaurants and stores will open on that date, and those that do may have varying hours. Go here for the most updated information on store hours.
COVID-19 Safety Measures
To ensure the safety of shoppers and employees, Capital City Mall is:
- Requiring all customers and mall employees to wear a mask
- Limiting the number of shoppers and limiting access to two entrances
- Implementing a temporary parental escort policy
- Offering sanitizing locations throughout the property
- We thoroughly cleaned the entire facility during our downtime
- The housekeeping partners are enhancing their cleaning and disinfecting protocols, utilizing recommended disinfectant, PH7Q
- Requiring security and maintenance personnel wear masks and gloves.
- Placing floor decals as a visual representation of social distancing in the food court and at common area sales locations
Recommendations for Shoppers
The Mall recommends that shoppers:
- Follow CDC recommendations
- Use hand sanitizer
- Practice social distancing - stay 6 ft apart
- Wear a cloth mask
- Regularly check this page for updates on your favorite destinations
Recommendations for Retailers
The Mall also recommends that retailers:
- Know the facts about limiting occupancy in your store
- Sanitize frequently with one of the following products:
- Quat-Stat 5
- Fight-Bac RTU
- Triforce
- PH7Q
- Staff should wear cloth masks
- Ask staff to self-report temperature prior to arriving to work.
- Monitor staff health. If they feel ill, they should not report to work.
- Ensure staff regularly wash hands following CDC protocols. Post the attached in the breakroom.
- Have hand sanitizer available in store and/or know where the nearest mall sanitizer is located
- Mark off 6 ft distance on floor for customer queuing.
- Add plexiglass to your cash wrap.
- Touchless payment options are preferred and recommended.
- Utilize our Mall2Go parking spots for online purchase pickup.
- If you see something of concern, report it immediately to mall management: capitalcitymallmarketing@preit.com
- Corporate inquiries can be sent to recovery@preit.com