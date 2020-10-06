Capital City Mall will re-open Friday, with reduced hours and other safety measures in place

The Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. All customers and employees must wear masks, among other measures

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill's Capital City Mall will re-open for shoppers on Friday, the mall's parent company, PREIT, announced this week.

The mall, located at 3506 Capital City Mall Drive off Route 15, will operate under reduced hours and will have additional COVID-19 safety measures in place, PREIT said.

"In an effort to ensure the safety of our communities, PREIT has carefully reviewed policies and procedures and thoroughly cleaned all of its facilities during their closure periods using CDCrecommended disinfectant," the company said. "As we begin to re-open, we are removing common area furniture, common area elements where we cannot enforce social distancing, and reducing food court seating."

PREIT said its service providers have established a "rigorous" cleaning and sanitizing schedule, particularly for high-touch surfaces.

All customers and employees will be required to wear masks inside the mall, PREIT said.

Here is what you need to know about Friday's reopening:

Reduced Hours

The mall will be operating with reduced hours – 11am-7pm (Monday-Saturday), 12pm-6pm (Sunday).

Store and Restaurant Hours

While the Mall will re-open Friday, not all restaurants and stores will open on that date, and those that do may have varying hours. Go here for the most updated information on store hours.

COVID-19 Safety Measures

To ensure the safety of shoppers and employees, Capital City Mall is:

Requiring all customers and mall employees to wear a mask

Limiting the number of shoppers and limiting access to two entrances

Implementing a temporary parental escort policy

Offering sanitizing locations throughout the property

We thoroughly cleaned the entire facility during our downtime

The housekeeping partners are enhancing their cleaning and disinfecting protocols, utilizing recommended disinfectant, PH7Q

Requiring security and maintenance personnel wear masks and gloves.

Placing floor decals as a visual representation of social distancing in the food court and at common area sales locations

Recommendations for Shoppers

The Mall recommends that shoppers:

Follow CDC recommendations

Use hand sanitizer

Practice social distancing - stay 6 ft apart

Wear a cloth mask

Regularly check this page for updates on your favorite destinations

Recommendations for Retailers

The Mall also recommends that retailers: