Capital Area Transit seeks public input for proposed changes to its current fixed route system in Harrisburg, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

The proposed changes include the permanent discontinuation of the Route CY and the addition of a Route L, according to rabbittransit.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority (SRTA) is proposing service changes to its fixed route system in the Capital Region service area in Cumberland County, Dauphin County, and the City of Harrisburg, PA, to be implemented following public comment, reassessment, and Board approval.

The proposed changes include the permanent discontinuation of the Route CY and the addition of a Route L. The purpose of the comment period will be to receive feedback from the public on the proposed service changes.

Route CY runs on a loop from downtown Harrisburg (17th and Derry streets) to the Chewy Warehouse in Mechanicsburg and back, with stops at the Harrisburg train station, the WEG warehouse, and Fry Communications, among others.

The new proposed Route L would loop from 17th and Derry streets in Harrisburg to the Chewy Warehouse and the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lewisberry.

The proposed changes can be found here, along with dates and locations for public hearings. The public may offer comments until June 9, 2023, by providing feedback by attending a public hearing, via mail to 901 N Cameron St. Harrisburg, PA 17101, via email to info@rabbittransit.org or by calling 1- 800-632-9063.