Capital Area Transit is hiring full- and part-time bus drivers

The Harrisburg-area transportation company is looking to fill positions on its fixed-route and paratransit divisions
CAT Bus – Capital Area Transit

Capital Area Transit is looking for drivers.

The Harrisburg-area transportation company said it is hiring full- and part-time drivers for their fixed route and paratransit divisions as they continue to serve residents of Harrisburg, Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

Select administrative positions are also available, the company said.

"With more than 150 employees, CAT is committed to providing public transportation services in a reliable and responsible manner," the company said in a press release. "CAT continues to focus on the safety and security of their customers, employees and the community."

For additional information on careers at Capital Area Transit or to apply online, please visit www.cattransit.com and click on employment.