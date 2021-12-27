x
Cumberland County

Camp Hill Police offer safe-driving tips for those planning to be on the road for New Year's

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Millions of people will take to the highways to spend New Year's with family and friends — making it one of the busiest times for road traffic.

The Camp Hill Police Department on Monday offered these safe-driving tips to residents of Cumberland County and other Central Pennsylvania drivers planning to be on the road on New Year's.  

  • Buckle up, slow down and don’t drive impaired. 
  • Pack an emergency preparedness kit, supplies and a first aid kit in your vehicle. 
  • Share travel plans with a family member or friend. 
  • Check the weather before departing and along your route. 
  • Plan for travel around any storms that may be coming. 
  • Be well rested and alert. 
  • Make sure your car is in good operating condition for a road trip. 
  • Follow the rules of the road and use caution in work zones. 
  • Give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones. 
  • Make frequent stops. During long trips, rotate drivers. 
  • If you’re too tired to drive, stop and get some rest. 
  • If you have car trouble, pull off the road as far as possible.

