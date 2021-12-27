Camp Hill Police offer safe-driving tips for those planning to be on the road for New Year's

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Millions of people will take to the highways to spend New Year's with family and friends — making it one of the busiest times for road traffic.
The Camp Hill Police Department on Monday offered these safe-driving tips to residents of Cumberland County and other Central Pennsylvania drivers planning to be on the road on New Year's.
- Buckle up, slow down and don’t drive impaired.
- Pack an emergency preparedness kit, supplies and a first aid kit in your vehicle.
- Share travel plans with a family member or friend.
- Check the weather before departing and along your route.
- Plan for travel around any storms that may be coming.
- Be well rested and alert.
- Make sure your car is in good operating condition for a road trip.
- Follow the rules of the road and use caution in work zones.
- Give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.
- Make frequent stops. During long trips, rotate drivers.
- If you’re too tired to drive, stop and get some rest.
- If you have car trouble, pull off the road as far as possible.