Camp Hill Police officer is the recipient of the 2020 Cumberland County Victim Advocacy Award for Law Enforcement

Officer Ryan McClure exemplified the award's theme of "Seek Justice, Ensure Victims' Rights, Inspire Hope" with his work in a 2019 case, the department said.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill Police on Monday announced one of their officers received the 2020 Cumberland County Victim Advocacy Award for Law Enforcement in recognition of his work with crime victims.

Officer Ryan McClure won the award last year, but the Camp Hill Police Department was only able to present it to him recently due to COVID-19 concerns, the department said.

The award is presented to a law enforcement representative for their outstanding service to all victims, each and every day. The theme for the 2020 was "Seek Justice, Ensure Victims' Rights, Inspire Hope."

McClure, who has worked for the Camp Hill Police Department since 2015, is a former standout football player at Lycoming College, where he graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice in 2013. He put himself through the Police Academy at Harrisburg Area Community College, where he graduated in 2014, and was hired at Camp Hill shortly thereafter.

In 2017, McClure joined the Cumberland County Special Response Team, where he is still an active member. He is also a part-time participant in the county's Drug Task Force.

In 2019, McClure exemplified the meaning of seeking justice for victims when he, along with the assistance of the Cumberland County Office of Aging and the Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division, investigated a financial exploitation case of a 92 year old victim, the Camp Hill Police Department said.

"Through the extensive investigation, Officer McClure advocated wholeheartedly for this victim," the department said. "From taking the initial complaint, he immediately recognized the needs of the victim, made accommodations, took the time to listen to the victim while showing compassion and understanding, and did all of the investigative legwork from start to finish.

"Officer McClure dedicated hours both on and off duty to ensure the victim’s voice was heard and that a proper investigation was executed. All of which led him to the defendant, a trusted family member to the victim who was responsible for overseeing the victim’s finances.

"Officer McClure was able to file charges that demonstrated the defendant stole over $100,000 from the 92-year-old victim for the defendant’s own personal use. Because of the thorough investigation, the defendant subsequently pled guilty and was sentenced. This further saved the victim from having to relive the pain of the crime committed against her."

Jonathan Mays, Chief of the Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division, also praised McClure.