Camp Hill Police respond to numerous reports of illegal fireworks being discharged in the borough

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in one Cumberland County borough are responding to multiple complaints about illegal fireworks being discharged over the last few weeks.

According to Camp Hill Police, the fireworks are being discharged mostly on weekends. Police believe they are being discharged by teenagers.

"The Police Department would like to remind all residents and community members that there are restrictions on the use of fireworks outlined in the state law and also a borough ordinance," the police department said this week.

According to the department, borough restriction regarding fireworks state:

They cannot be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner.

They cannot be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building.

They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.

They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.

They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug