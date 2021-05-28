Calling all ice cream lovers: The Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail opens Monday

After signing up, participants can use their mobile devices to check in at 16 popular Cumberland County ice cream spots for a chance to win prizes.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Attention, ice cream lovers!

Beginning Monday, you'll have the chance to sample some delicious treats with a new, digital version of the Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail.

After signing up at this link, participants can use their mobile devices to check in at 16 popular Cumberland County ice cream spots for a chance to win prizes.

For every five check-ins, participants are entered into a monthly drawing for a $10 gift card. A total of 30 gift cards will be given away over the summer, according to the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation.

Participating locations include:

Cabin on King (Shippensburg)

Clair’s Orchard (Carlisle)

Cornerstone Coffeehouse (Camp Hill)

Dough & Arrows (Carlisle)

Goose Bros. Ice Cream (Shippensburg)

Hanna’s Ice Cream Shop (New Cumberland)

Happy Conez (New Cumberland)

Kristy's Whistle Stop (Enola)

Leo's Homemade Ice Cream (Carlisle)

Massey's Frozen Custard (Carlisle)

Oak Grove Farms, Inc (Mechanicsburg)

Paulus Farm Market (Mechanicsburg)

Rakestraw's Ice Cream (Mechanicsburg)

Shirley Rae's Ice Cream (Mechanicsburg)

The Sugar Shack (Boiling Springs)

Twirly Top (Gardners)

“We created the Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail idea a couple of years ago, and we’re excited to see it evolve into an interactive ice cream experience for visitors and residents” said Ashley Kurtz, CAEDC Marketing Manager.

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation also created and operates the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail, which promotes the local craft beer, cider, spirits and wine industries in Cumberland County.