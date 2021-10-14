Bridge carrying I-83 North over the Susquehanna into Harrisburg will be closed for repairs this weekend, PennDOT says

I-83 North will be closed between Exit 41 (Lemoyne/Camp Hill) and Exit 43 (2nd Street) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said this week.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The John Harris Memorial Bridge, which carries Interstate 83 North over the Susquehanna River into Harrisburg, will be closed this weekend so that workers can repair an expansion dam on the bridge, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The closure is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and will last through 6 a.m. Monday, according to PennDOT.

If there's inclement weather, the closure will be pushed back to Friday, Oct. 29 through Monday, Nov. 1.

This closure includes the northbound I-83 Exit 41B ramp to Lemoyne and the Lemoyne/Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83, PennDOT said. Right turns from eastbound Route 581 Ramp 6C onto eastbound Lowther Street will be restricted, though left turns and straight movements from the ramp will be permitted.

A detour will be in place for northbound I-83 traffic using westbound PA Route 581, northbound Interstate 81 and southbound Interstate 83, PennDOT said.

Also, a detour will be in place for the Lowther Street ramp traffic using Lowther Street, the southbound I-83 on-ramp at South 10th Street to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound. A detour will be in place for eastbound PA Route 581 traffic using Exit 6B (I-83/York) to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound, according to PennDOT.

"To support and facilitate the abovementioned closures, motorists may experience lane restrictions and/or manual traffic control at the 3rd Street and Lowther Street Intersection in Lemoyne, as well as other intersections along the detour routes," PennDOT said in a press release. "Motorists may expect delays on northbound Interstate 83, eastbound PA Route 581, and detour routes. Alternate routes and/or travel times are encouraged to minimize delays."

The expansion dam (or expansion joint) on the bridge allows the bridge deck to expand and contract with temperatures changes and traffic movement on the deck, while preventing water from reaching and damaging bridge elements below the deck, according to PennDOT.

A temporary repair was made earlier this year while the permanent repair project was designed, PennDOT said.