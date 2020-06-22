Bridge at York-Cumberland county border to close this week

The bridge carrying Old Forge Road over Little Breeches Creek will remain closed for 4 to 6 months, PennDOT says. A detour will be in place.

The bridge carrying Old Forge Road (Route 4020) over Little Breeches Creek between Lisburn Road and Foxfire Lane at the York-Cumberland County border will close this week as workers perform repairs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The road will close Wednesday, and will remain that way for four to six months, PennDOT said.

Traffic will be detoured along Lisburn Road (Route 2017) and Route 114, which includes Main Street in Lower Allen Township ,Cumberland County and Cedars and Lewisberry roads in Fairview Township, York County, PennDOT said.