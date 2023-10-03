Police: Cumberland County woman stabs boyfriend after accusing him of having affair with her mother

Briana Danzler, 21, suffers from a mental disorder and regularly neglects to take her medication, her mother told police. Danzer is charged with attempted murder.

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend after accusing him of having an affair with her mother, according to arresting documents filed by State Police.

Briana Danzler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, was arrested at the scene by responding troopers Monday morning, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Her mother told authorities that Danzler suffers from a mental illness and regularly neglects to take her medication, police said.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the torso and face, and is being treated for possible life-threatening injuries at Holy Spirit Medical Center, according to police.

He told investigators he was lying on a couch when Danzler entered the room and attacked him with a knife.

Police found a black-handled kitchen knife was found near the victim by investigators, the complaint states.

According to Danzler's mother, she and her daughter were having a discussion about doing chores around the apartment that elevated into an argument, during which Danzler allegedly told her mother she would accuse her of having an affair with Danzler's boyfriend.

The stabbing occurred shortly thereafter, Danzler's mother told police.

In an interview with authorities, Danzler allegedly admitted to stabbing her boyfriend and told police she thought she saw him having sex with her mother in the bathroom that morning.

In addition to attempted homicide, Danzler is charged with aggravated assault and possessing an instrument of crime.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Daniel J. Freedman, who denied bail and remanded her to Cumberland County Prison.