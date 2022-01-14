Berks County murder suspect arrested by US Marshals in Enola

Justin Santiago, 19, of Reading, is charged with second-degree homicide and other offenses relating to a deadly shooting in the city on Dec. 10, 2020.

ENOLA, Pa. — A 19-year-old homicide suspect from Berks County was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 13 in Enola, Cumberland County by members of the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced.

Justin Santiago, of Reading, was charged in a deadly shooting that occurred Dec. 10, 2020 on the 300 block of Church Street in Reading, Pane said.

He was charged with second-degree homicide and related offenses on Dec. 21, 2021 after an investigation by Reading Police.

However, Santiago could not be found, and the USMS Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him, according to Pane.

At about 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 13, members of the Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agents arrested Santiago without incident on the 200 block of Enola Street in Enola, Pane said.

He was turned over to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department for booking and arraignment.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of working with state and local police agencies to bring those charged with serious crimes to justice as quickly as possible," Pane said in a press release. "In this way the Marshals Service contributes to the overall public safety of our communities.”