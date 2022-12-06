x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Carlisle Police investigating suspected attempted child luring case

A white male in a green pickup truck allegedly tried to lure a child into his vehicle in the area of Factory and C Streets, police say.
Credit: FOX43

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected child luring attempt.

It occurred Tuesday in the area of Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle, according to Carlisle Borough Police.

The suspect vehicle was described as a small, green pickup truck driven by a white male, possibly in his 30s, according to police. 

Anyone with information about this case or who sees a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle's description in the area is encouraged to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Tips to cope with anxiety around the holidays

Before You Leave, Check This Out