Carlisle Police investigating suspected attempted child luring case

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected child luring attempt.
It occurred Tuesday in the area of Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle, according to Carlisle Borough Police.
The suspect vehicle was described as a small, green pickup truck driven by a white male, possibly in his 30s, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case or who sees a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle's description in the area is encouraged to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip online.