Carlisle Police investigating suspected attempted child luring case

A white male in a green pickup truck allegedly tried to lure a child into his vehicle in the area of Factory and C Streets, police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected child luring attempt.

It occurred Tuesday in the area of Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle, according to Carlisle Borough Police.

The suspect vehicle was described as a small, green pickup truck driven by a white male, possibly in his 30s, according to police.