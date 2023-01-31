Camp Hill man accused of conspiring to fraudulently obtain, distribute prescription medications

Zedan RaShwan, 24, is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy and aggravated identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Camp Hill man is facing federal charges after authorities say he conspired to use stolen identities and the DEA registration numbers of healthcare providers to order fraudulent prescriptions at several pharmacies.

Zedan RaShwan, 24, has been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, and aggravated identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

RaSwhan and his co-conspirators obtained and distributed the ill-gotten prescription medications, which included the controlled substances Promethazine with Codeine, Hydrocodone, and Clonazepam.

“Distributing prescription drugs outside the legitimate supply chain puts consumers’ health at risk,” said Special Agent in Charge George A. Scavdis, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Metro Washington Field Office. “We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who jeopardize the public health.”

“This individual used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain and sell dangerous drugs, fueling the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania,” said Acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry. “Thanks to the hard work and cooperation of our agencies, this defendant will be held accountable for his crimes. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to keep Pennsylvania safe and get these drugs out of our communities.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Office of the Inspector General, and by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the wire fraud conspiracy offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.