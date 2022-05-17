Cumberland County man charged with attempted robbery of Camp Hill CVS store in 2021

Alec Parmer allegedly demanded "narcotics and Benzo's" from a pharmacist at a CVS located on Carlisle Road last December, Lower Allen Township Police said.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with the attempted robbery of a CVS Pharmacy last year in Lower Allen Township, police say.

Alec Robert Parmer, 25, is charged with attempted robbery, attempted theft by unlawful taking, and simple assault in connection to the Dec. 18, 2021 incident, which occurred at a CVS on the 1100 block of Carlisle Road, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

During the alleged incident, a suspect later identified as Parmer was seen running from a side emergency exit at the store by officers dispatched to the scene of a reported active robbery. The suspect was wearing all black clothing, a black baseball cap and a black face mask, police say.

Police searched a nearby neighborhood for signs of the suspect but were unable to locate him.

Witnesses at the store said the suspect waiting until it was his turn in line at the pharmacy, approached the clerk, and said, "It's nothing personal. I have people outside. I need narcotics and Benzo's," according to police.

The suspect waited in the pharmacy area for the employee to return with the demanded drugs, but police arrived before the employee came back, and the suspect fled, police said.

Video surveillance footage obtained from CVS corroborated employees' account and description of the male suspect, according to police. The suspect was seen exiting a grey 2020 Honda Accord with visible front-end damage and walking toward the CVS.

A search was conducted of registered grey 2020 Honda Accord sedans, according to police. Contained within the search, was a grey Honda Accord sedan registered to Parmer, whose driver's license photo matched the description of the suspect provided by employees and obtained by surveillance footage.

On April 29, a search warrant was executed on Parmer's residence. Parmer was present and was found to be in possession of the same clothing used by the male suspect during the robbery, and the same vehicle observed in video was also at Parmer's residence, police claim.