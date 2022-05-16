Police are investigating armed robbery at Carlisle Sunoco store

The robber struck at about 3:55 a.m., according to Carlisle Police.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning in Carlisle.

According to police, a suspect entered a Sunoco convenience store located on the 300 block of Allen Road at about 2:55 a.m.

The suspect – described as a black male wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a small, orange logo on the chest, a camouflage bucket hat, jeans, and a black mask – displayed a black handgun and demanded cash.

He was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, police say.

After receiving an undisclosed sum, the suspect fled on foot. He was last seen running through the parking lot.