Cumberland County

Police are investigating armed robbery at Carlisle Sunoco store

The robber struck at about 3:55 a.m., according to Carlisle Police.
Credit: Carlisle Police

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning in Carlisle.

According to police, a suspect entered a Sunoco convenience store located on the 300 block of Allen Road at about 2:55 a.m. 

The suspect – described as a black male wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a small, orange logo on the chest, a camouflage bucket hat, jeans, and a black mask – displayed a black handgun and demanded cash. 

He was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, police say.

After receiving an undisclosed sum, the suspect fled on foot. He was last seen running through the parking lot.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252.

