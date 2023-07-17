Police: Dillsburg man raped, sexually assaulted 2 girls in Cumberland County

Anthony Raimo, 35, of Dillsburg, is charged with sexually assaulting two juvenile girls in separate incidents in the Mechanicsburg area, police said.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A York County man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted two juvenile girls.

Anthony James Raimo, 35, of Dillsburg, was charged following an investigation by Upper Allen Police, who were acting on information provided by one of the victims, a 16-year-old girl who claimed he touched her breasts while he was intoxicated earlier this year.

Raimo was living in the girl's home in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County at the time, police said. When the girl reported the alleged inappropriate contact to her mother, her mother told Raimo he had to move out of the home, police said.

During an interview with police in April, the victim reported that another 16-year-old girl told her she had also been sexually assaulted by Raimo. The alleged sexual assaults occurred numerous times between 2017 and 2022, the girl said.

Acting on the information provided by the first victim, police interviewed the second girl at her school on April 5, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators.

In her interview, the second victim said Raimo touched her genitals multiple times over a period of years when he was living in her home. The alleged sexual abuse began when the girl was between the ages of 10 and 11, according to police.

Raimo's alleged sexual abuse ranged from attempted rape to forcing the girl to touch his genitals, the second victim reported.

Raimo is charged with two first-degree felony counts of rape, two first-degree felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, a first-degree felony count of unlawful contact with a minor, a first-degree felony count of aggravated indecent assault, a third-degree count of indecent assault, a third-degree felony count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Raimo, but he allegedly fled the area prior to his arrest, police claim. He was eventually captured with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Washington County (MD) Sheriff’s Office.