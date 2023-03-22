Police: Vehicle stuck in yard leads to theft, drug charges against suspect in Cumberland County

Andrew Angle allegedly stole merchandise from Excitement Video and stashed it in a nearby woods. He also had a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle, police claim

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have arrested a man wanted for breaking into an Excitement Video store and stashing the merchandise in a nearby wooded area.

Andrew Angle, 35, no fixed address, was arrested last week after an investigation of the alleged incident, which occurred on January 26, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Authorities say Angle got his car stuck in the yard of a residence on the 2200 block of Orchard Road at about 8:33 a.m. that day. The vehicle was seized after a police K9 detected the scent of narcotics in the car, police said.

Further investigation located a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle, along with merchandise bearing "Excitement Video" price tags, police claim.

Investigators determined the merchandise had been taken from a nearby store, which had been broken into by someone who cut the locks of the rear doors with a bolt cutter.

A bolt cutter was found in Angle's vehicle, police said.

Additional investigation led police to a stash of additional Excitement Video merchandise in a wooded area between the store and Orchard Road, within walking distance of where Angle's vehicle was discovered.

Angle is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, and possession with intent to deliver in connection to the January 26 incident.

On March 5, police also charged Angle with fleeing or attempting to elude apprehension, escape, and evading arrest or detention on foot, court records show.