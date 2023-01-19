Cumberland County woman jailed six months for cyberstalking

Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, admitted to harassing two people over a period of three days, falsely claiming she was an acquaintance that had been kidnapped.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking.

Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Kruleski had previously admitted to harassing and intimidating two individuals in May 2018 through an electronic communication service, Karam said.

Over three days, Kruleski made numerous phone calls to those individuals, pretending to be a family member, and claiming to have been kidnapped.

During the calls, Kruleski claimed that she had been drugged, beaten, and sexually assaulted.

Law enforcement confirmed relatively quickly, however, that the person Kruleski was purporting to be had not been kidnapped and was safe.