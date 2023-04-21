Mechanicsburg cleaning women charged with stealing more than $10,000 worth of jewelry

Alecia Elgabry, 33, and Brianna Neal, 32, stole the items from homes they were hired to clean in Lower Allen Township, police said.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Two Cumberland County housecleaners have been charged with stealing more than $10,000 in jewelry and other items from the homes they were hired to service, Lower Allen Township Police said Friday.

Alecia Nadia Elgabry, 33, and Brianna Michelle Neal, 32, both of Mechanicsburg, were charged earlier this month following an investigation of allegations first reported in December 2022, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

An elderly victim contacted police on Dec. 6, 2022, after discovering that $5,500 worth of jewelry was missing from her dresser, according to police.

After a four-month investigation, police determined that Elgabry and Neal, who were hired to clean the victim's house, were suspects in the theft, police said.

The investigation also determined that the duo was behind a series of thefts from other homes in the area. They allegedly stole $5,450 worth of jewelry and other items from the homes, police claim.

An arrest warrant was filed for Neal on April 12, charging her with a total of four felony counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities.