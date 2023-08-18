After unexpected cancer diagnosis, Cumberland Co. man advocates for men’s preventative health screening

Medical experts said Deane’s case highlighted the importance of preventative screenings, especially for smokers.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Bob Deane, 75, was working part-time at an engine repair shop last year when one day, he tripped on a creeper and fell on his shoulder.

Doctors performed a CT scan and found significant injuries to Deane’s shoulder, but also a surprise: a spot on his lung.

Though Deane smoked about a pack of cigarettes a day for decades, he was shocked to learn he had early-stage lung cancer.

“I had no symptoms. I didn’t cough or wheeze or run out of breath or anything,” he said.

“Early detection really is the goal because a lot of times in the early stages of lung cancer patients don’t have any symptoms so when they start to develop symptoms, it’s more likely that the cancer has already progressed,” said UPMC thoracic surgery nurse practitioner Julie Morgan.

Deane then got two surgeries: one to replace the broken bones in his shoulder, and one to remove the cancerous nodule in his lung.

“So on account of the shoulder injury, they found the early stages of what could have turned into a heck of a lot more,” he said.

The experience prompted him to quit smoking. Nurse practitioner Morgan worked with Deane on a smoking cessation program starting in August 2022. Morgan said Deane took a few months to stop smoking completely, but that he has been smoke-free since Oct. 13, 2022.

“I got a second chance here, so I’m not going to waste it. So I just bundled up a pack of smokes, threw it in the can and I haven’t had one since,” Deane explained. “It was actually a very easy decision once your mind says it’s time.”

Deane even bought a new pickup truck with the money he saved by quitting smoking.

He said he decided to share his story to advocate for other men to take their health more seriously and keep updated on health screenings.

In addition, he said, he’s grateful to have caught the cancer so early.